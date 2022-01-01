Go
McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden

Year-Round Outdoor Dining, Craft Beer & Wines. Our food is made FRESH to order. Please ENJOY & tell a friend.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

252 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.9 (204 reviews)

Popular Items

Gourmet Grilled Cheese$12.00
Brussel Sprout Salad$13.00
Portobella Burger$14.00
Pipsqueak Burger$8.00
Chicken Wings$12.00
Jammin' Burger$16.00
Tridip Sandwich$15.00
Cali Cheese Steak$15.00
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
"El Hefe" Cuban$14.00
Location

252 Main Street

Pleasanton CA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
