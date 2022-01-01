McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden
Year-Round Outdoor Dining, Craft Beer & Wines. Our food is made FRESH to order. Please ENJOY & tell a friend.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
252 Main Street • $$
Location
252 Main Street
Pleasanton CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
