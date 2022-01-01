Go
McKenna's Cafe

Best Breakfast and Lunch in Boston. Come in and enjoy! As we always say, "If we can, we will!"

109 Savin Hill Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sausage, Egg, Cheese$4.50
3 Egg Omelette$6.00
Home Fries Side$4.00
Full Stack French Toast$8.50
Bacon, Egg, Cheese$4.50
Yahoo Sandwich$7.25
Short Stack French Toast$5.50
Bacon Side$4.00
Pancakes Short Stack$6.00
Sydney Special$9.50
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

Dorchester MA

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

