McKenna's Cafe
Best Breakfast and Lunch in Boston. Come in and enjoy! As we always say, "If we can, we will!"
109 Savin Hill Ave
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
109 Savin Hill Ave
Dorchester MA
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Savin Bar + Kitchen
Savin Hill's destination for exciting food, fabulous drinks, and a large selection of wine and beer.
Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
Mexican + Latin inspired tapas restaurant; featuring delicious cocktails and great lounge atmosphere right in Savin Hill.
Shanti
Shanti Restaurant -
Dorchester
Cafe at JFK Library
Be Well