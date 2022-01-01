Go
McKenzie Brew House

McKenzie Brew House is a restaurant, brewery and night spot serving up fresh, upscale cuisine; creative, hand-crafted brews; and fun.

240 Lancaster Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1099 reviews)

Popular Items

French Dip Hot Roast Beef$13.50
Slow roasted roast beef served on a torpedo roll with melted white cheddar. Au jus on the side for dipping. Includes creamy horseradish sauce, pub fries and a pickle spear.
Cobb Salad$13.25
Grilled chicken, bacon, chopped egg, bleu cheese, tomato, olives, chives, avocado, red wine vinaigrette on side
Hail Caesar!$9.95
hearts of romaine tossed in our creamy,
rich Caesar dressing lightened with fresh
lemon, a touch of anchovy + spice. Garnished with croutons and radicchio.
Firecracker Wings$12.95
fried chicken wings with bleu cheese dressing, celery, carrot sticks. 8 wings per order
Certified Hereford Burger$14.95
Our burgers are a half pound of genuine Hereford beef. Seasoned with McKenzie rub and grilled over open flamed grill.
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato + red onion, pub fries, pickle
Certified Hereford Burger$12.95
served on a soft sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato + red onion, pub fries, pickle
Cobb$13.50
grilled chicken, bacon, chopped egg, bleu cheese, tomato, olives, chives, avocado, red wine vinaigrette
Firecracker Wings$9.95
Top Seller: Boiled then deep-fried to order. Tossed in choice of six different house sauces. 10 wings per order
French Dip Hot Roast Beef$10.95
Slow roasted beef, torpedo roll, demi glace, whipped horseradish. Served with pub fries
Caesar Salad$8.95
Hearts of romaine tossed with croutons and our superb Caesar composed of the finest oils, lemon, asiago cheese, garlic + anchovy.

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

240 Lancaster Ave

Malvern PA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Dixie Picnic

No reviews yet

Servin' Up Sunshine! From the freshness of our casual Southern themed menu items to the friendliness of our staff, a visit to Dixie Picnic will always leave your day a little bit brighter.

The Farmhouse

No reviews yet

Craving bar food favorites you know and love? Now you can order everything from crispy wings to decadent desserts from just around the corner. Take advantage of our contactless ordering and pickup services and enjoy delicious favorites at home.

The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Greyhound Cafe is a BYOB Plant based restaurant. Our menu will feature items that people can relate to with organic, non-GMO products. Repurposed wood throughout the restaurant that makes you feel cozy and comfortable.

Sly Fox Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Sly Fox to the Grove now open in Malvern, PA. Award-winning Sly Fox beer arrives fresh from the brewery to compliment a mouth-watering lunch and dinner menu including our famous pizza oven. By day, deals are done in the spacious dining room, while evening finds a casual, family-friendly atmosphere with outdoor seating and a large stage for your entertainment!

