Go
Mckiernans Irish Tavern image
Bars & Lounges

Mckiernans Irish Tavern

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2066 S 37th St

West Milwaukee, WI 53215

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

2066 S 37th St, West Milwaukee WI 53215

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Shalom Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

National Pizza Pub & Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kegel's Inn

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Milwaukee's West Allis neighborhood, Kegel's Inn serves up the most authentic German cuisine, where everything is made from time honored traditional family recipes. Inside you'll find a warm atmosphere, friendly service and one of the most beautiful beer halls in the country. With incredible hand painted murals, original leaded glass windows, and heavy wooden beams, one can almost hear rounds of "Du Bist Mein Herzen" reverberating in the Bierstube. Since 1924, Kegel's Inn has been the locals' go-to destination for authentic German cuisine and continues to top the charts as one of the best places to catch a Friday Fish Fry in Milwaukee.

Mckiernans Irish Tavern

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston