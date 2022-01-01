Mckinney American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Mckinney
More about The Grind Burger Bar
The Grind Burger Bar
2500 King Arthur Blvd, Lewisville
|Popular items
|THE OG
|$9.50
Hand pressed 6 oz beef burger served on locally baked brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese and house-made fancy sauce
|NEW!! SHORT STACK SMASH
|$9.50
Old school bun, (2) 3.5oz smash patties, (2) slices American cheese, LTO, dill pickle slices & our house-made fancy sauce.
|SMALL SWEET FRIES
|$3.50
Crispy sweet potato fries served w/ a complimentary dipping sauce.
More about Dillas Quesadillas
BURRITOS • TACOS
Dillas Quesadillas
3510 W. University #200, McKinney
|Popular items
|R Lone Star
|$6.99
Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
|R Plain-o
|$5.49
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce
|R Gordo
|$7.29
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
More about Grind Burger McKinney
Grind Burger McKinney
3350 VIRGINIA PKWY SUITE 400, Mckinney
|Popular items
|#KIDS HOT DOG
|$7.50
Your choice of shoestring fries, sweet tots or apple sauce for side item. Kids meal also comes with a free 16oz fountain drink.
|#SMALL SHOESTRING FRIES
|$3.50
Side of shoestring fries- choose complimentary dipping sauce.
|#THE OG
|$8.50
Beef Burger served on a Kaiser bun w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and fancy sauce