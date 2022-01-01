Mckinney burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Mckinney restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Mckinney

The Grind Burger Bar image

 

The Grind Burger Bar

7500 Stacy Road, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#LARGE SHOESTRING FRIES$5.25
Basket crispy shoestring fries
#BLACKENED THICK CUT FRIES$7.00
Thick cut french fries, tossed in Cajun seasoning
#SHROOM & SWISS$10.50
Beef patty served on a Kaiser bun w/ baby Greens, Swiss cheese, Sauteed Mushroom & Onions and Black Garlic Aioli.
More about The Grind Burger Bar
The Grind Burger Bar image

 

The Grind Burger Bar

2500 King Arthur Blvd, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE OG$9.50
Hand pressed 6 oz beef burger served on locally baked brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese and house-made fancy sauce
NEW!! SHORT STACK SMASH$9.50
Old school bun, (2) 3.5oz smash patties, (2) slices American cheese, LTO, dill pickle slices & our house-made fancy sauce.
SMALL SWEET FRIES$3.50
Crispy sweet potato fries served w/ a complimentary dipping sauce.
More about The Grind Burger Bar
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's

2950 Craig Dr, McKinney

Avg 4.5 (1960 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chris P. Tenders - 3 PC$11.35
Breaded and Fried to order!
Custom$7.65
Choose your protein, bun, bread or lettuce, toppings (some cost $). Create your perfect burger! *Gluten Free Buns available!
'67 Original$7.65
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard
More about Scotty P's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mckinney

Tikka Masala

Map

More near Mckinney to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston