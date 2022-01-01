Mckinney burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Mckinney
The Grind Burger Bar
7500 Stacy Road, McKinney
|Popular items
|#LARGE SHOESTRING FRIES
|$5.25
Basket crispy shoestring fries
|#BLACKENED THICK CUT FRIES
|$7.00
Thick cut french fries, tossed in Cajun seasoning
|#SHROOM & SWISS
|$10.50
Beef patty served on a Kaiser bun w/ baby Greens, Swiss cheese, Sauteed Mushroom & Onions and Black Garlic Aioli.
The Grind Burger Bar
2500 King Arthur Blvd, Lewisville
|Popular items
|THE OG
|$9.50
Hand pressed 6 oz beef burger served on locally baked brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese and house-made fancy sauce
|NEW!! SHORT STACK SMASH
|$9.50
Old school bun, (2) 3.5oz smash patties, (2) slices American cheese, LTO, dill pickle slices & our house-made fancy sauce.
|SMALL SWEET FRIES
|$3.50
Crispy sweet potato fries served w/ a complimentary dipping sauce.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Scotty P's
2950 Craig Dr, McKinney
|Popular items
|Chris P. Tenders - 3 PC
|$11.35
Breaded and Fried to order!
|Custom
|$7.65
Choose your protein, bun, bread or lettuce, toppings (some cost $). Create your perfect burger! *Gluten Free Buns available!
|'67 Original
|$7.65
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard