Cheeseburgers in Mckinney
The Grind Burger Bar
7500 Stacy Road, McKinney
|#KIDS CHEESEBURGER
|$7.65
Your choice of shoestring fries, sweet tots or apple sauce for side item. Kids meal also comes with a free 16oz fountain drink.
The Grind Burger Bar
2500 King Arthur Blvd, Lewisville
|KIDS CHEESEBURGER
|$7.65
Your choice of shoestring fries, sweet tots or apple sauce for side item. Kids meal also comes with a free 16oz fountain drink.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Scotty P's
2950 Craig Dr, McKinney
|No Burger Cheeseburger
|$6.95
A golden brown Sourdough Toast & Melted American Cheese.
|Mike's Classic Double Cheeseburger Platter
|$8.95
Scotty P honors his Dad with a Classic Double Cheeseburger, his Dad's favorite.
2 Beef patties, layered with melted cheese, pickles, diced yellow onion, mustard, and ketchup. Served with Fries.