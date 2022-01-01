Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Mckinney

Mckinney restaurants
Mckinney restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

Wild Salsa

241 East Stacy Road, Fairview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sonoran Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
chicken tinga, chili rubbed tortilla, elote creme, cotija, arugula
More about Wild Salsa
Item pic

 

El Fenix - McKinney

3450 S. Central Expwy, McKinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate$9.79
Seasoned chicken enchilada with choice of sour cream sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Fajita Chicken Enchilada Plate$11.99
Cheese Enchiladas topped with Fajita Chicken & sour cream sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
More about El Fenix - McKinney

