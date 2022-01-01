Chicken enchiladas in Mckinney
Mckinney restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about Wild Salsa
Wild Salsa
241 East Stacy Road, Fairview
|Sonoran Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.00
chicken tinga, chili rubbed tortilla, elote creme, cotija, arugula
More about El Fenix - McKinney
El Fenix - McKinney
3450 S. Central Expwy, McKinney
|Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$9.79
Seasoned chicken enchilada with choice of sour cream sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
|Fajita Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$11.99
Cheese Enchiladas topped with Fajita Chicken & sour cream sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.