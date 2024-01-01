Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken marsala in
Mckinney
/
Mckinney
/
Chicken Marsala
Mckinney restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Brothers Pizza - McKinney, TX
6150 Eldorado Pkwy #180, Mc Kinney
No reviews yet
Chicken Marsala
$13.75
More about Brothers Pizza - McKinney, TX
Venezia Trattoria
1820 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney
No reviews yet
Chicken Marsala
$21.99
Sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
More about Venezia Trattoria
