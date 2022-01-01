Chicken tenders in Mckinney
Mckinney restaurants that serve chicken tenders
The Grind Burger Bar
2500 King Arthur Blvd, Lewisville
|KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
|$7.65
Your choice of shoestring fries, sweet tots or apple sauce for side item. Kids meal also comes with a free 16oz fountain drink.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Scotty P's
2950 Craig Dr, McKinney
|Jr. Chris P. Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
2 Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries. Designed for Adults with a smaller appetite.
|Kid's Chris P. Chicken Tenders
|$5.95
2 Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries, Cookie, and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
|Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$5.95
A junior-sized order of our Grilled Tenders. Served with Fries, Cookie, and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.