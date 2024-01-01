Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka masala in Mckinney

Go
Mckinney restaurants
Toast

Mckinney restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala

Chicken Tikka Masala image

 

Desi District - McKinney

5400 Collin Mckinney Parkway, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala$11.99
16 oz curry with side of rice
More about Desi District - McKinney
Item pic

 

Hashtag India - McKinney

3510 W UNIVERSITY DR, MCKINNEY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
More about Hashtag India - McKinney

Browse other tasty dishes in Mckinney

French Fries

Biryani

Chili

Thai Tea

Pies

Pudding

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Samosa

Map

More near Mckinney to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (165 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Prosper

No reviews yet

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (14 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (719 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (486 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1228 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (494 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston