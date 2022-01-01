Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Mckinney

Go
Mckinney restaurants
Toast

Mckinney restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

The Grind Burger Bar

7500 Stacy Road, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#16oz OREO COOKIE SHAKE.$7.50
Vanilla ice cream hand spun w/ crushed Oreo, topped w/ whipped cream & crushed Oreo.
More about The Grind Burger Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's

2950 Craig Dr, McKinney

Avg 4.5 (1960 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buy 3 Cookies, Get 1 Free$5.85
Don't want to share...neither would we. Buy 3 of our freshly baked Chocolate Chips Cookies and get a 4th one FREE!
Scotty P's Cookies$1.95
Baked fresh on site. A crispy, gooey, chocolatey way to end up your meal...or start your meal.
More about Scotty P's
Dillas Quesadillas image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dillas Quesadillas

3510 W. University #200, McKinney

Avg 4.6 (1103 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.29
House-baked chocolate chip cookie - soft and sweet!
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Item pic

 

Grind Burger McKinney

3350 VIRGINIA PKWY SUITE 400, Mckinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#16oz OREO COOKIE SHAKE.$6.00
Vanilla ice cream hand spun w/ crushed Oreo, topped w/ whipped cream & crushed Oreo.
More about Grind Burger McKinney

Browse other tasty dishes in Mckinney

Patty Melts

Oreo Shakes

Cake

Nachos

Tikka Masala

Chips And Salsa

Calamari

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Mckinney to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (105 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston