Cookies in Mckinney
Mckinney restaurants that serve cookies
The Grind Burger Bar
7500 Stacy Road, McKinney
|#16oz OREO COOKIE SHAKE.
|$7.50
Vanilla ice cream hand spun w/ crushed Oreo, topped w/ whipped cream & crushed Oreo.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Scotty P's
2950 Craig Dr, McKinney
|Buy 3 Cookies, Get 1 Free
|$5.85
Don't want to share...neither would we. Buy 3 of our freshly baked Chocolate Chips Cookies and get a 4th one FREE!
|Scotty P's Cookies
|$1.95
Baked fresh on site. A crispy, gooey, chocolatey way to end up your meal...or start your meal.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Dillas Quesadillas
3510 W. University #200, McKinney
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.29
House-baked chocolate chip cookie - soft and sweet!