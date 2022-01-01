Enchiladas in Mckinney
Mckinney restaurants that serve enchiladas
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Mckinney
2780 S Central Expy,, McKinney
|Southwest Seafood Enchiladas
|$14.50
Corn tortillas stuffed with Atlantic salmon, shrimp, wild Alaska Pollock, peppers, onions, and cheddar-jack cheese, topped with a light cream sauce, sour cream, and jalapeño. Served on a bed of cilantro lime rice.
El Fenix
3450 S. Central Expwy, McKinney
|Cheese Enchilada Plate
|$9.49
Made with aged Wisconsin Cheddar, onions with chili con carne. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
|Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$9.79
Seasoned chicken enchilada with choice of sour cream sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
|Picadillo Beef Enchilada Plate
|$10.29
Our seasoned ground beef with chili con carne. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.