Enchiladas in Mckinney

Mckinney restaurants
Mckinney restaurants that serve enchiladas

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Mckinney

2780 S Central Expy,, McKinney

Southwest Seafood Enchiladas$14.50
Corn tortillas stuffed with Atlantic salmon, shrimp, wild Alaska Pollock, peppers, onions, and cheddar-jack cheese, topped with a light cream sauce, sour cream, and jalapeño. Served on a bed of cilantro lime rice.
El Fenix

3450 S. Central Expwy, McKinney

Cheese Enchilada Plate$9.49
Made with aged Wisconsin Cheddar, onions with chili con carne. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate$9.79
Seasoned chicken enchilada with choice of sour cream sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Picadillo Beef Enchilada Plate$10.29
Our seasoned ground beef with chili con carne. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
