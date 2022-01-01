Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Mckinney

Mckinney restaurants
Mckinney restaurants that serve fajitas

Wild Salsa

241 East Stacy Road, Fairview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wild Fajitas$26.00
More about Wild Salsa
El Fenix

3450 S. Central Expwy, McKinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla$11.29
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Fajita Steak Fiesta Burrito$11.49
Fajita steak burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Sizzling Steak Fajitas$15.49
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about El Fenix

