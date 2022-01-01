Fajitas in Mckinney
Mckinney restaurants that serve fajitas
More about El Fenix
El Fenix
3450 S. Central Expwy, McKinney
|Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.29
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
|Fajita Steak Fiesta Burrito
|$11.49
Fajita steak burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
|Sizzling Steak Fajitas
|$15.49
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.