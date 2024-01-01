Fish and chips in Mckinney

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Mckinney - 2780 S Central Expy,

2780 S Central Expy,, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips$15.99
Beer battered wild Alaska Cod, served with housemade tartar sauce, crispy fries, homemade apple cider slaw, and jalapeño hush puppies.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Mckinney - 2780 S Central Expy,
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's McKinney

2950 Craig Dr, McKinney

Avg 4.5 (1960 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chris P. Fish and Chips Platter$14.95
Our LENTEN Special: Flaky Atlantic Cod, beer battered to a crispy perfection, and served with "chips" (aka Fries), our housemade coleslaw and tarragon dill tartar sauce. Pair this delicious Fish and Chips with a Pale Ale or Pilsner for the perfect meal.
More about Scotty P's McKinney

