Fried pickles in Mckinney

Mckinney restaurants
Toast

Mckinney restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

 

The Grind Burger Bar

7500 Stacy Road, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#FRIED PICKLE CHIPS.$9.00
A heaping serving of hand battered and deep fried dill pickle slices - served w/ house-made buttermilk ranch
More about The Grind Burger Bar
Item pic

 

The Grind Burger Bar

2500 King Arthur Blvd, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$9.00
Fresh hand battered dill pickle chips, cooked fresh to order. Served with a side of buttermilk ranch.
More about The Grind Burger Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's

2950 Craig Dr, McKinney

Avg 4.5 (1960 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jr. Fried Pickles$4.15
Thick-cut Dill Pickle chips breaded and fried to order. Perfect as a starter or even on your favorite burger!
Fried Pickles$7.95
A large order of our breaded to order thick-cut dill pickle chips. Great as a starter or throw a few atop your favorite burger. We won't judge! Dip 'em in Magic Sauce! That's winning! Serves 2+
Fried Pickles$7.25
Breaded to order. Served with Secret Sauce for dipping.
More about Scotty P's

