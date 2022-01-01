Fried pickles in Mckinney
Mckinney restaurants that serve fried pickles
The Grind Burger Bar
7500 Stacy Road, McKinney
|#FRIED PICKLE CHIPS.
|$9.00
A heaping serving of hand battered and deep fried dill pickle slices - served w/ house-made buttermilk ranch
The Grind Burger Bar
2500 King Arthur Blvd, Lewisville
|FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
|$9.00
Fresh hand battered dill pickle chips, cooked fresh to order. Served with a side of buttermilk ranch.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Scotty P's
2950 Craig Dr, McKinney
|Jr. Fried Pickles
|$4.15
Thick-cut Dill Pickle chips breaded and fried to order. Perfect as a starter or even on your favorite burger!
|Fried Pickles
|$7.95
A large order of our breaded to order thick-cut dill pickle chips. Great as a starter or throw a few atop your favorite burger. We won't judge! Dip 'em in Magic Sauce! That's winning! Serves 2+
|Fried Pickles
|$7.25
Breaded to order. Served with Secret Sauce for dipping.