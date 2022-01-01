Fried rice in Mckinney
Mckinney restaurants that serve fried rice
Thai Pan McKinney
1720 N Central Expy Suite 170, McKinney
|Hawaiian Fried Rice
|$11.95
Stir-fried with jasmine rice, pineapple, raisin, cashew nut, onions, carrot, and egg
Desi District
5400 Collin Mckinney Parkway, McKinney
|Veg Schezwan Fried Rice
|$10.99
Wok-tossed with carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with rice
|Kids Veg Fried Rice
|$5.49
|Egg Fried Rice
|$10.99
Wok-tossed with egg, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with rice
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
3905 W University Dr. Ste 500 McKinney, Mckinney
|Curry Fried Rice
|$12.00
Jasmine rice. egg. onion. scallion. tomato. turmeric curry powder. fried shallot
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.00
Jasmine rice. egg. onion. scallion. carrot. tomato. pineapple. cashew nut
|Thai Fried Rice
|$12.00
Jasmine rice. egg. onion. scallion. tomato