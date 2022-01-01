Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Mckinney

Mckinney restaurants
Mckinney restaurants that serve fried rice

Thai Pan McKinney image

 

Thai Pan McKinney

1720 N Central Expy Suite 170, McKinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hawaiian Fried Rice$11.95
Stir-fried with jasmine rice, pineapple, raisin, cashew nut, onions, carrot, and egg
More about Thai Pan McKinney
Item pic

 

Desi District

5400 Collin Mckinney Parkway, McKinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veg Schezwan Fried Rice$10.99
Wok-tossed with carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with rice
Kids Veg Fried Rice$5.49
Egg Fried Rice$10.99
Wok-tossed with egg, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with rice
More about Desi District
Restaurant banner

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

3905 W University Dr. Ste 500 McKinney, Mckinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Fried Rice$12.00
Jasmine rice. egg. onion. scallion. tomato. turmeric curry powder. fried shallot
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Jasmine rice. egg. onion. scallion. carrot. tomato. pineapple. cashew nut
Thai Fried Rice$12.00
Jasmine rice. egg. onion. scallion. tomato
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

