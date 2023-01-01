Mahi mahi in Mckinney

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mckinney restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Wild Salsa

241 East Stacy Road, Fairview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos$14.00
More about Wild Salsa
Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Mckinney - 2780 S Central Expy,

2780 S Central Expy,, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Market Mahi Mahi$18.00
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
Volcano Mahi Mahi$21.00
Panko crusted wild mahi mahi, topped with our signature volcano sauce and two large crispy shrimp. Served on a bed of white rice with rockin’ green beans and housemade sweet Thai chili.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Mckinney - 2780 S Central Expy,

