Paneer tikka in Mckinney

Mckinney restaurants
Mckinney restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Desi District - McKinney

5400 Collin Mckinney Parkway, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Paneer Tikka$11.99
Marinated paneer chunks cooked in tandoor. Served with mint sauce.
Paneer Tikka Tosa$11.99
Paneer strip dipped into tikka masala. Comes with 2 tosa rolls. Served with beans and chickpeas salad. Tosa is a taco filling with mint creamy dressing.
Paneer Tikka Kati Roll$9.49
Paneer strip dipped into tikka masala. 3 rolls served with side of beans and chickpeas salad. Comes with paneer rolled with onions, peppers, and cabbage with special mint cream base sauce into flaky Indian flatbread.
Hashtag India - McKinney

3510 W UNIVERSITY DR, MCKINNEY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Kebab$13.99
