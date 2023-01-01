Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Mckinney

Go
Mckinney restaurants
Toast

Mckinney restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Mckinney - 2780 S Central Expy,

2780 S Central Expy,, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$10.95
Six large shrimp battered in seasoned panko. Served with fresh made cocktail sauce, crispy fries, jalapeño hush puppies, and housemade apple cider slaw.
Catfish and Shrimp Basket$12.95
Two pieces of crispy fried catfish and three large shrimp served with crispy fries and our apple cider slaw.​​​​​​​
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Mckinney - 2780 S Central Expy,
The Grind Burger Bar image

 

The Grind Burger Bar - McKinney 7500 Stacy Rd Suite 150

7500 Stacy Road, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP BASKET WITH BLACKENED FRIES$13.75
More about The Grind Burger Bar - McKinney 7500 Stacy Rd Suite 150

Browse other tasty dishes in Mckinney

Samosa

Thai Tea

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Chicken Salad

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Mckinney to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (143 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (606 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1030 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston