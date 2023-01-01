Shrimp basket in Mckinney
2780 S Central Expy,, McKinney
|Shrimp Basket
|$10.95
Six large shrimp battered in seasoned panko. Served with fresh made cocktail sauce, crispy fries, jalapeño hush puppies, and housemade apple cider slaw.
|Catfish and Shrimp Basket
|$12.95
Two pieces of crispy fried catfish and three large shrimp served with crispy fries and our apple cider slaw.