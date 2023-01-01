Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Mckinney

Mckinney restaurants
Mckinney restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Wild Salsa

241 East Stacy Road, Fairview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos$15.00
More about Wild Salsa
Fork & Fire - MCKINNEY

5740 State Highway 121, Access Rd, Suite 125, Mckinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
With avacado, jalapeños, citrus slaw and marmalade
More about Fork & Fire - MCKINNEY

