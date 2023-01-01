Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tacos in
Mckinney
/
Mckinney
/
Shrimp Tacos
Mckinney restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Wild Salsa
241 East Stacy Road, Fairview
No reviews yet
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
$15.00
More about Wild Salsa
Fork & Fire - MCKINNEY
5740 State Highway 121, Access Rd, Suite 125, Mckinney
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$16.00
With avacado, jalapeños, citrus slaw and marmalade
More about Fork & Fire - MCKINNEY
Browse other tasty dishes in Mckinney
Pudding
Mahi Mahi
Chili
Nachos
Calamari
Enchiladas
Thai Tea
Oreo Shakes
More near Mckinney to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(128 restaurants)
Richardson
Avg 4.3
(65 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Wylie
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Prosper
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(10 restaurants)
Celina
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(566 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(377 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(751 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(292 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston