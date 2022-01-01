Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Mckinney

Go
Mckinney restaurants
Toast

Mckinney restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Item pic

 

Wild Salsa

241 East Stacy Road, Fairview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Arrachera Steak Fajita$24.00
sauteed onions, peppers, cilantro, rice, crema Mexicana, pico de gallo, papas, guacamole
More about Wild Salsa
Item pic

 

El Fenix - McKinney

3450 S. Central Expwy, McKinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sizzling Steak Fajitas$15.49
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Fajita Steak Fiesta Burrito$11.49
Fajita steak burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Fajita Steak Quesadilla$12.49
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
More about El Fenix - McKinney

Browse other tasty dishes in Mckinney

Chicken Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Fried Rice

Pudding

Chicken Fajitas

Pretzels

Pies

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Mckinney to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (119 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (376 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston