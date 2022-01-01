Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Mckinney

Mckinney restaurants
Mckinney restaurants that serve street tacos

El Fenix - McKinney

3450 S. Central Expwy, McKinney

Takeout
Three Steak Street Tacos$11.99
Charbroiled steak served on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions & spicy Molcajete sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Three Chicken Street Tacos$10.99
Marinated grilled chicken served on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions & spicy Molcajete sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
LAYERED - 111 East Virginia Steet

111 East Virginia Street, McKinney

TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$10.00
Three tacos, served with chicken or pork with radishes, pickled onion and cotija cheese. On flour or corn tortilla
