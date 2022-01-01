Street tacos in Mckinney
El Fenix - McKinney
3450 S. Central Expwy, McKinney
|Three Steak Street Tacos
|$11.99
Charbroiled steak served on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions & spicy Molcajete sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
|Three Chicken Street Tacos
|$10.99
Marinated grilled chicken served on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions & spicy Molcajete sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.