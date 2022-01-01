Tortilla soup in Mckinney
Mckinney restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about Wild Salsa
Wild Salsa
241 East Stacy Road, Fairview
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$8.00
tomato-chili broth, roasted chicken, tostada
More about El Fenix - McKinney
El Fenix - McKinney
3450 S. Central Expwy, McKinney
|Our Famous Tortilla Soup - Large
|$7.99
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro & spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips, Chihuahua cheese & chunks of avocado.
|Chicken Tortilla Soup - Large
|$8.99
Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.
|Chicken Tortilla Soup - Small
|$6.99
Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.