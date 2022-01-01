Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Mckinney

Mckinney restaurants
Mckinney restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Item pic

 

Wild Salsa

241 East Stacy Road, Fairview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00
tomato-chili broth, roasted chicken, tostada
More about Wild Salsa
Item pic

 

El Fenix - McKinney

3450 S. Central Expwy, McKinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Our Famous Tortilla Soup - Large$7.99
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro & spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips, Chihuahua cheese & chunks of avocado.
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Large$8.99
Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Small$6.99
Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.
More about El Fenix - McKinney

