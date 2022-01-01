Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Mckinney

Mckinney restaurants
Mckinney restaurants that serve tostadas

Item pic

 

Wild Salsa

241 East Stacy Road, Fairview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Barbacoa Tostada$11.00
crisp yellow corn tortilla avocado grape tomato, black bean puree, ancho salsa, queso fresco
More about Wild Salsa
Item pic

 

El Fenix - McKinney

3450 S. Central Expwy, McKinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada Chip Bag$5.99
More about El Fenix - McKinney

