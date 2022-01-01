Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tostadas in
Mckinney
Mckinney
Tostadas
Mckinney restaurants that serve tostadas
Wild Salsa
241 East Stacy Road, Fairview
No reviews yet
Beef Barbacoa Tostada
$11.00
crisp yellow corn tortilla avocado grape tomato, black bean puree, ancho salsa, queso fresco
More about Wild Salsa
El Fenix - McKinney
3450 S. Central Expwy, McKinney
No reviews yet
Tostada Chip Bag
$5.99
More about El Fenix - McKinney
