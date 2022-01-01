Go
Toast

Mck's Chicks

Come in and enjoy!

11 W 7th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Corn Bread Muffin$4.25
Brisket Grenade$9.99
Loaded Baker$7.99
Large Platter 1/2 Pound each of 2 Meat and 1 Side$21.99
Mac N Cheese$4.75
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Small Platter 1/4  pound each of 2 meats and 2 Sides$14.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
Tacos (2)$6.99
Pork Grenade$7.99
See full menu

Location

11 W 7th St

Covington KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:44 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:44 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Braxton Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Libby's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Rich's Proper Food & Drink

No reviews yet

Southern, Seafood, Cocktails, Bourbon

Parlor On 7th

No reviews yet

NOT TOO LONG AGO HERE AT THE INTERSECTION OF PIKE AND 7TH …
Was the soul of a growing city that connected Covington to rest of the Midwest. With folks crossing through these parts daily, it was the buffalo who paved their trails that ensured safe travels for all. Around this time and location sat a parlor – a place to gather – a place for all walks of life to kick back and let loose. Today, our Parlor on Seventh is a bold reflection of our beloved Covington. Much like today’s resurgence, our menu was designed fully immersed in modern Covington culture with a reflection of the rich heritage and flavors of the past.
Each dish playfully intertwines a fusion of classic German flavor and traditional Southern staples all with a modern and bold twist. We encourage our guests to bring their friends and family, enjoy a draft or some Kentucky spirits and share our contemporary yet classic fare with one another.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston