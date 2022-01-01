Go
Toast

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Meadows

Serving homemade comfort food with heaps of hospitality, since 1950!

CHICKEN

3 The Meadows • $$

Avg 4.8 (135 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3 The Meadows

Terre Haute IN

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Charlie's Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Whether you're looking for the perfect burger, a game of pool, a quenching beer, or simply a good time, Charlie's is there for you. Come see us for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! In a hurry? Order ahead online or call it in and pick it up or we can have it waiting on your table when you get there!
Come see why we've been around for all of these years and we're still a destination for people that live in and that travel through Terre Haute, IN.

Terre Haute Brewing Co

No reviews yet

As the second oldest established brewery in the United States, Terre Haute Brewing Company upholds timeless tradition in the commitment of quality in their work, but embraces modern teqniques and trends in styles and process.

Teepee Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bar_Botics

No reviews yet

Arcade Bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston