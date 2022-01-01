MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Muncie
Serving homemade comfort food with heaps of hospitality, since 1950!
3501 North Granville Avenue
Location
3501 North Granville Avenue
Muncie IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Elm Street Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
The Barking Cow of Muncie
Come in and enjoy good food and old fashioned ice cream and desserts!
Heorot Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Twin Archer Brew Pub
Come on in and enjoy!