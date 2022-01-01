MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Arlington
Serving homemade comfort food with heaps of hospitality, since 1950!
CHICKEN
6010 E 10th St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6010 E 10th St
Indianapolis IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Landlocked Baking Company
Come in and enjoy!
Strange Bird
Come in and enjoy!
Open Kitchen Restuarant
Come in and enjoy!
His Place Eatery
Welcome to His Place Eatery, a full-scale Soul Food and BBQ restaurant that puts a gourmet twist on down-home cooking.
***Restaurant hours of operation differ from online hours of availability.***