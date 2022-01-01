Go
Toast
  • /
  • Carmel
  • /
  • MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Carmel

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Carmel

A Midwestern institution,
MCL Restaurant & Bakery has been cooking real, approachable food using family recipes for over 70 years!

1390 Keystone Way East Drive

No reviews yet

Location

1390 Keystone Way East Drive

Carmel IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nippers Grill & Tap

No reviews yet

Nippers Grill & Tap is a neighborhood bar.
You will enjoy all the activities we have to offer on a daily basis.

Fork + Ale House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tucci’s - Carmel

No reviews yet

Pizza-Pasta-Steak-Wine

Manele Cafe

No reviews yet

A contemporary taste of the Hawaiian Islands. All day breakfast, acai bowls, rice bowls, sandwiches, bomber wraps, and full coffee bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston