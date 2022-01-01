Go
McLain's Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

PASTRY • CAKES

201 E Gregory • $

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)

Popular Items

Donuts$1.85
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Muffins$2.30
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Cookies$1.90
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more cookies.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
*Contains nuts
Pepperjack Burrito$8.30
A McLain’s Classic! Eggs, sausage, potatoes, pepper jack cheese, and serrano sauce, wrapped in a tortilla.
Coffee Cakes$11.99
Please allow 48hrs for orders containing 2+ coffee cakes. Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Our classic McLain’s coffee cakes are the perfect addition to a good cup of coffee or brunch! *Cinnamon Pans are 6 to a pan.
Latte
Steamed milk poured over 2oz of espresso! Add an extra shot or the flavor of your choice!
Plain + Simple$7.20
A McLain’s Classic! Eggs, bacon, and cheddar, on english muffin toast.
Drip Coffee
Proudly serving Sway Coffee Roasters. Sway was founded by the same family that owns McLain’s Bakery.
Danish + Pastries$2.50
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
*Contains nuts.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

201 E Gregory

Kansas City MO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
