Go
Toast

McLain's Market

Come in and enjoy!

PASTRY • CAKES

2412 Iowa St • $

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)

Popular Items

Number Sprinkle Cake$27.00
Celebrate a birthday with our number sprinkle cake! We use multi-colored sprinkles and you can choose the number!
Chocolate Lovers$45.00
Chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream topped with a dark chocolate ganache and chocolate decor.
Regular Cupcake Dozen$24.00
Our classic regular sized cupcake, topped with your choice of icing and sprinkles. Maximum of 2 cupcake flavors per order. *Customization Not Available*
Cake Bite Dozen$24.00
Drip Macaron Cake$45.00
White buttercream icing, a pink ganache drip, and gold accented macarons with icing embellishments.
Mini Cupcake Dozen$12.00
Our classic mini cupcake, topped with your choice of icing and sprinkles. *Customizations and Message Not Available*
Shiny Gold Number Candles$2.95
Snowman Cake
Bring this chilly friend to your next holiday gathering! *Customization unavailable.
Sprinkle Birthday Cake$15.00
Classic Birthday cake with smooth icing, multi-colored sprinkles and several icing color options! *Messages that fit on 4" cakes are starred*
McLain's Classic$26.00
Our classic buttercream frosted cake perfect for any occasion! Add a message and sprinkles to the border to customize your cake! *Messages that fit on 4" cakes are starred*
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

2412 Iowa St

Lawrence KS

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

McLain's Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thai Diner

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Anne Liberda and her staff, using the freshest ingredients available. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston