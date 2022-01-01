Go
McLain's Market

5833 Nieman Rd

Shawnee, KS 66203

Popular Items

Latte
Double shot of espresso paired with your favorite milk.
Danish + Pastries$2.50
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Limit 6 per order. *contains nuts
Cupcookie Dozen$10.00
Our classic cupcookie is a pecan sandy base with a chocolate fudge frosting dollop. Or try it with white buttercream, pecans, and sea salt!
Drip Coffee
Proudly serving Sway Coffee Roasters. Sway was founded by the same family that owns McLain’s Bakery.
Cookies$2.10
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Limit 12 per order. *contains nuts
Donuts$2.00
Based on availability, substitutions may be made. Limit 6 per order
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm

5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee KS 66203

