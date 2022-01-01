Go
Toast

McLain's Bakery

Your favorite Cakery making cakes and desserts for every occasion!
Any cancellations must have 72 hours advanced notice. Any orders cancelled with less than 72 hours notice will not be eligible for refund.

PASTRY • CAKES

201 E Gregory • $

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)

Popular Items

McLain's Classic$26.00
Our classic buttercream frosted cake perfect for any occasion! Add a message and sprinkles to the border to customize your cake!
Colorful Classic Cake
A colorful take on our McLain's Classic cake! Customize the color to fit your celebration.
Celebration Cake$40.00
The perfect cake to celebrate an anniversary... or anything really! Customize this cake with selecting an alternate color and adding a message.
Mini Cupcakes$13.20
A dozen of our classic mini cupcakes, topped with your choice of icing and sprinkles. *Customization Not Available*
Shiny Gold Number Candles$2.95
A gold candle in the number of your choice.
Sprinkle Birthday Cake$15.00
Classic Birthday cake with smooth icing, multi-colored sprinkles and several icing color options! *Messages that fit on 4" cakes are starred*
Number Sprinkle Cake$27.00
Celebrate a birthday with our number sprinkle cake! We use multi-colored sprinkles and you can choose the number!
Modern Classic Cake
Enjoy this modern take on our classic cake!
Regular Cupcakes$27.00
A dozen of our classic regular sized cupcake, topped with your choice of icing and sprinkles. Maximum of 2 cupcake flavors per order. *Customization Not Available*
To-Go Cake Tasting$15.00
Want a tasting, without a consult? Here is your perfect solution! Includes 4 cupcakes of your choice, topped with buttercream icing accompanied with up to 4 fillings, + 4 separate cake pieces to accompany your fillings. *cake pieces will be the same flavors as cupcakes*
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

201 E Gregory

Kansas City MO

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Classic Cookie

No reviews yet

Breakfast & Lunch cafe with full espresso bar & bakery counter

Governor Stumpy's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

McLain's Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cosmo Burger

No reviews yet

Make it simple. Make it right.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston