McLain's Market

Come in and enjoy!

CAKES

1420 Crescent Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)

Popular Items

Market Wrap$10.50
A McLain’s Classic and great vegetarian option! Sweet potato quinoa falafel, spring mix, tomato, red onion, feta, hummus, and cucumber dressing, wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of chips.
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$9.50
Tomato, arugula, and havarti cheese, on sourdough bread. Served with a side of tomato bisque.
Pepperjack Burrito$8.50
A McLain’s Classic! Serrano sauce, sausage, eggs, pepperjack, and potatoes, wrapped in a tortilla.
Apple Bacon Quinoa Bowl$10.50
White quinoa, arugula, spinach, granny smith apples, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, parmesan, walnuts topped with a housemade sage vinaigrette.
Cheese Fries$8.00
Fries topped with cheddar sauce, bacon, scallions, and buttermilk sour cream.
Cold Brew$3.25
Sway cold brew, steeped to perfection.
Sliders$8.50
Two sliders with beef, cheddar, bacon, pickle, and coffee BBQ sauce, on brioche slider buns. Served with a side of fries.
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Hand breaded chicken and fries. Comes with your choice of coffee BBQ or honey mustard.
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese and cream.
Latte$3.25
Proudly serving Sway Coffee Roasters. Sway was founded by the same family that owns McLain’s Bakery.
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

1420 Crescent Rd

Lawrence KS

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
