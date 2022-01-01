Go
Toast

McLain's Market

McLain's Market is a local restaurant + bakery in Overland Park offering breakfast, lunch, + dinner; as well as fresh baked goods made daily!

CAKES

10695 Roe Ave • $$

Avg 4 (47 reviews)

Popular Items

Danish + Pastries
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Limit 6 per order.
*Contains nuts.
Cookies
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Limit 12 per order. *contains nuts
Donuts
Based on availability, substitutions may be made. Limit 6 per order
Cupcookie Dozen$9.99
Our classic cupcookie is a pecan sandy base with a chocolate fudge frosting dollop. Or try it with white buttercream, pecans, and sea salt!
Waldo Cobb Salad$11.50
A McLain’s Classic! Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, egg, cheese, and croutons. Served with a slice of our housemade nine grain bread and a creamy Italian dressing on the side.
Pepperjack Burrito$8.30
A McLain’s Classic! Serrano sauce, sausage, eggs, pepperjack, and potatoes, wrapped in a tortilla.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread. Served with a side of chips.
Muffins
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Limit 6 per order.
Latte
Double shot of espresso paired with your favorite milk.
Market Wrap$10.50
A McLain’s Classic and great vegetarian option! Sweet potato quinoa falafel, spring mix, tomato, red onion, feta, hummus, and cucumber dressing, wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of chips.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10695 Roe Ave

Overland Park KS

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ecafe

No reviews yet

Locally owned coffeehouse and coworking space set in a modern atmosphere.
Breakfast Lunch and Light appetizers.
Beer and Wine

Crushed Red

No reviews yet

At Crushed Red, we believe food that's served quickly should be great food, and great food should be good for our planet. We also believe that it takes experience and true artisan know-how to make this happen. Our chopped-to-order salads and hand stretched pizzas are prepared to exacting standards by people who have a deep understanding of food and care about what they serve.
In addition to our commitment to quality, we’ve designed our restaurants to produce very little waste: because care about our guests, and the impact we have on our community and the world around us.

Martin City at Mission Farms

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ika Grill

No reviews yet

Pan Asian Stir-Fry and Sushi

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston