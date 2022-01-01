McLain's Market
McLain's Market is a local restaurant + bakery in Overland Park offering breakfast, lunch, + dinner; as well as fresh baked goods made daily!
CAKES
10695 Roe Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10695 Roe Ave
Overland Park KS
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
