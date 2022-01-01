Go
MCM Protein Bar

Delicious energetic and nutritional food all made under protein but not limited to protein shakes, overnight oats, acais, energy drinks, donuts, coffee, cheesecakes, and much more!

2019 S Laflin St

Popular Items

Panini Chicken Chipotle$13.99
Whole wheat bread, Chipotle Mayo, Chicken, Cherry Tomato, Sliced Onion, Spinach & Cheddar Cheese
Pick One Side:
* House Salad
OR
*Veggie Chips
Assorted Meals
Green Detox$10.00
Pineapple, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Green Apples, Ginger
Donut$3.99
Egg Whites Poppers & Veggies$8.99
Chicken
Wild Berry Bowl$9.99
Base: Açaí, Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry & Raspberry Whey Protein. Approximately Calories 365, Fat 3, Carbs 65, Protein 21
Chicken Chipotle Wrap$13.99
Tortilla, Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Mixed greens, Tomato, Red onion, Cheddar Cheese
MCM Crepe$9.99
Banana, Mango, Strawberry, Blackberry, Almonds, Condense Milk, Caramel Sauce, Chocolate Sauce, Brown Pocky Stick & Whipped Cream. Approximately Calories 396, Fat 20, Carbs 71, Protein 10
*Contains Almonds.
Tropical Bowl$9.99
Base: Pineapple, Strawberries, Peach, Mango & Pineapple Whey Protein, Agave Approximately: Calories: 280, Fat 1, Carbs 65.5, Protein 6
2019 S Laflin St

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
