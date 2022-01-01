MCM Protein Bar
Delicious energetic and nutritional food all made under protein but not limited to protein shakes, overnight oats, acais, energy drinks, donuts, coffee, cheesecakes, and much more!
2019 S Laflin St
Popular Items
Location
2019 S Laflin St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Punch House
Come in and enjoy!
Dusek's Tavern
A place for nice people to enjoy food and drink
Prime Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
Slice Factory
Get FREE delivery - First FB Messenger order m.me/theslicefactory