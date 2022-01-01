Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Mcminnville
/
Mcminnville
/
Pretzels
Mcminnville restaurants that serve pretzels
Blue Moon Lounge
310 Northeast 3rd Street, McMinnville
No reviews yet
Hanging Pretzel
$9.50
Served with stone ground mustard and cheese sauce.
More about Blue Moon Lounge
GVB | McMinnville
980 NE Fourth St., Mcminnville
No reviews yet
Pretzel
$10.00
Blonde Ale cheese sauce and Stout grain mustard (V)
More about GVB | McMinnville
