Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Mcminnville

Go
Mcminnville restaurants
Toast

Mcminnville restaurants that serve pretzels

Banner pic

 

Blue Moon Lounge

310 Northeast 3rd Street, McMinnville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hanging Pretzel$9.50
Served with stone ground mustard and cheese sauce.
More about Blue Moon Lounge
GVB | McMinnville image

 

GVB | McMinnville

980 NE Fourth St., Mcminnville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel$10.00
Blonde Ale cheese sauce and Stout grain mustard (V)
More about GVB | McMinnville

Browse other tasty dishes in Mcminnville

Fish And Chips

Reuben

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Mcminnville to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Houston

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston