Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Mcminnville

Go
Mcminnville restaurants
Toast

Mcminnville restaurants that serve burritos

La Cazona Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Cazona Mexican Restaurant

231 Northgate Dr, suite 280, McMinnville

Avg 4.3 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Burrito$11.00
Our tender fajitas, grilled chicken or steak, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Filled
with beans, vegetables, melted cheese and topped with our burrito sauce.
Served with rice, beans, and sweet corn cake.
Fired Real Burrito$8.00
Rice with grilled chicken or steak, topped with cheese sauce & bacon
Kids Bean Burrito
More about La Cazona Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Jalisco Mexican Grill

835 Smithville Highway, McMinnville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito California$10.99
A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak,beans,rice, lettuce, sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo,topped with cheese.
More about Jalisco Mexican Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Mcminnville

Tacos

Taco Salad

Fajitas

Map

More near Mcminnville to explore

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Hixson

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Livingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston