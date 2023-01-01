Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Mcminnville

Go
Mcminnville restaurants
Toast

Mcminnville restaurants that serve enchiladas

La Cazona Mexican Restaurant image

 

La cazona Mexican Restaurant

231 Northgate Dr, suite 280, McMinnville

Avg 4.3 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Monterrey$9.00
Two hand-rolled corn tortillas, filled with char-grill chicken breast, topped with authentic Mexican sauce, served with rice
Shrimp Enchiladas$11.00
Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp and cheese sauce. Served
with rice, beans and sweet corn cake.
Enchiladas Supremas$11.00
Four rolled corn tortillas, one beef, one shredded chicken,one cheese and
one bean, topped with enchilada sauce,cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour
cream.
More about La cazona Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Jalisco Mexican Grill - McMinnville

835 Smithville Highway, McMinnville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchilada$1.99
More about Jalisco Mexican Grill - McMinnville

