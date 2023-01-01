Enchiladas in Mcminnville
Mcminnville restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La cazona Mexican Restaurant
La cazona Mexican Restaurant
231 Northgate Dr, suite 280, McMinnville
|Enchiladas Monterrey
|$9.00
Two hand-rolled corn tortillas, filled with char-grill chicken breast, topped with authentic Mexican sauce, served with rice
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$11.00
Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp and cheese sauce. Served
with rice, beans and sweet corn cake.
|Enchiladas Supremas
|$11.00
Four rolled corn tortillas, one beef, one shredded chicken,one cheese and
one bean, topped with enchilada sauce,cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour
cream.