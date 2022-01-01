Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Mcminnville

Go
Mcminnville restaurants
Toast

Mcminnville restaurants that serve fajitas

La Cazona Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Cazona Mexican Restaurant

231 Northgate Dr, suite 280, McMinnville

Avg 4.3 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita salad$5.00
Fajita Gringa Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of chicken or steak and
grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, and Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice,
refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Fajita Burrito$11.00
Our tender fajitas, grilled chicken or steak, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Filled
with beans, vegetables, melted cheese and topped with our burrito sauce.
Served with rice, beans, and sweet corn cake.
More about La Cazona Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Jalisco Mexican Grill

835 Smithville Highway, McMinnville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Fundida$12.99
Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onion, bell pepper, and tomato.served rice, beans,lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,pico de gallo and you choice of flour or corn tortillas. Choice chicken,steak,covered with cheese dip.
More about Jalisco Mexican Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Mcminnville

Tacos

Map

More near Mcminnville to explore

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Hixson

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Livingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston