Fajitas in Mcminnville

La Cazona Mexican Restaurant
231 Northgate Dr, suite 280, McMinnville
|Fajita salad
|$5.00
|Fajita Gringa Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of chicken or steak and
grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, and Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice,
refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
|Fajita Burrito
|$11.00
Our tender fajitas, grilled chicken or steak, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Filled
with beans, vegetables, melted cheese and topped with our burrito sauce.
Served with rice, beans, and sweet corn cake.
Jalisco Mexican Grill
835 Smithville Highway, McMinnville
|Fajita Fundida
|$12.99
Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onion, bell pepper, and tomato.served rice, beans,lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,pico de gallo and you choice of flour or corn tortillas. Choice chicken,steak,covered with cheese dip.