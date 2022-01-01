Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Mcminnville

Mcminnville restaurants
Mcminnville restaurants that serve quesadillas

La Cazona Mexican Restaurant image

 

La cazona Mexican Restaurant

231 Northgate Dr, suite 280, McMinnville

Avg 4.3 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Quesadilla$11.00
A large, flour tortilla with two types of cheese-Monterey Jack and cheddar.
Grilled until crisp and golden brown. Served with rice, beans or salad. Your
choice of grilled chicken or steak
Kids Quesadilla & Fries
Fajita Gringa Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of chicken or steak and
grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, and Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice,
refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
More about La cazona Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Jalisco Mexican Grill - McMinnville

835 Smithville Highway, McMinnville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla with Carnitas$4.99
A 8 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese and pork carnitas.
More about Jalisco Mexican Grill - McMinnville

