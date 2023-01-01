Tamales in Mcminnville
Mcminnville restaurants that serve tamales
More about La cazona Mexican Restaurant
La cazona Mexican Restaurant
231 Northgate Dr, suite 280, McMinnville
|Chicken Tamales (Á La Carte)
|$3.00
|Handmade Tamales 🫔
|$11.00
Two chicken tamales wrapped in cornhusk and covered with our mild
guajillo chile sauce. Served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake.
|Green Cheese Tamales
|$11.00
Two cheese tamales wrapped in cornhusk and covered with our green
sauce. Served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake.