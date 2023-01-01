Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Mcminnville

Go
Mcminnville restaurants
Toast

Mcminnville restaurants that serve tamales

La Cazona Mexican Restaurant image

 

La cazona Mexican Restaurant

231 Northgate Dr, suite 280, McMinnville

Avg 4.3 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tamales (Á La Carte)$3.00
Handmade Tamales 🫔$11.00
Two chicken tamales wrapped in cornhusk and covered with our mild
guajillo chile sauce. Served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake.
Green Cheese Tamales$11.00
Two cheese tamales wrapped in cornhusk and covered with our green
sauce. Served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake.
More about La cazona Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Jalisco Mexican Grill - McMinnville

835 Smithville Highway, McMinnville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamale$2.49
More about Jalisco Mexican Grill - McMinnville

Browse other tasty dishes in Mcminnville

Burritos

Quesadillas

Fajitas

Chimichangas

Taco Salad

Nachos

Tacos

Tortilla Soup

Map

More near Mcminnville to explore

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Hixson

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Livingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (646 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (726 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston