Bright Side
Modern Italian Bistro featuring locally sourced ingredients - paired with crafted cocktails, curated wine list, and Belgian & American craft beers
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
1948 W 25th St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1948 W 25th St
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
The Velvet Tango Room
Come in and enjoy!
FWD Day + Nightclub
Come in and enjoy!
Market Avenue Wine Bar
Market Avenue Wine Bar is a well-respected, downtown Cleveland wine bar offering a diverse wine list, full bar service, small plates, and a cozy outdoor patio located in the heart of #CLE’s vibrant Ohio City neighborhood. Cleveland Scene Magazine named Market Avenue Wine Bar to have the best wine selections in Cleveland, with more than 500 wines offered by the bottle and more than 70 by the glass. New wine selections from all over the world arrive every week.
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
Healthy Mediterranean eats in the heart of Ohio City
* Online Ordering stops 30 minutes before close *