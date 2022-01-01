Go
M'Coul's Public House

110 W McGee St

Greensboro, NC 27401

Menu

Most Popular

Item pic
Southern Fried Fish
$22.00

Cornmeal-dusted haddock, collard greens, smoked Gouda grits, chipotle mayo.

Lemonade
$2.25
Sweet Tea
$2.25

A true Southern sweet tea! Additional sugar packets upon request.

Sd Fries
$3.50
Cabbage
$3.00
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
$16.00

Grilled chicken , peppers, onion, portabella mushrooms, provolone and chipotle mayo on a hoagie roll + 1 side.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Sandwich
$15.00

Buttermilk-fried chicken, bacon, honey-whipped goat cheese, fried egg on cinnamon swirl brioche.

Dublin Burger
$14.00

All-beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, bacon and American cheese on a potato roll + 1 side.

Item pic
Cup Chowder
$5.00

Creamy New England clam chowder served with oyster crackers.

Collard Greens
$3.00
Chicken Cheesesteaks

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
$16.00

Grilled chicken , peppers, onion, portabella mushrooms, provolone and chipotle mayo on a hoagie roll + 1 side.

Collard Greens

Collard Greens
$3.00
More

Tenders
$14.00

Hand-battered buttermilk-fried chicken tenders. Served with pub fries and your choice of 2 sauces.

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

110 W McGee St, Greensboro NC 27401

Directions

