MDI Lobster Pound and BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

126 Clark Point Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Haddock Sandwich$14.95
New England Clam Chowder$8.95
Cheeseburger$12.95
Fries$5.95
Pulled Pork$18.95
Full Rack Ribs$22.00
Lobster Roll$32.95
1/2 Rack Ribs$14.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
Coleslaw$2.95
Attributes and Amenities

Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

126 Clark Point Rd

Southwest Harbor ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

