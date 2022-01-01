MDI Lobster Pound and BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
126 Clark Point Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
126 Clark Point Rd
Southwest Harbor ME
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Sip's 2.0
Come in and enjoy!
Beal's Lobster Pier
Eat, Drink , and Be Messy
Little Notch Bakery and Café
open for takeout only!
Little Notch Bakery & Cafe
Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11-7.
Place an order over the phone or in person if online ordering is closed!