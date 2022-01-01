Go
Meade Street Bistro

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2729 N Meade St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Tacos$12.95
Steak Sandwich$17.95
six ounce filet topped with Havarti cheese, mushrooms and bistro sauce served on a French style bun
Cheese Tortellini$22.95
pesto sauce with your choice of ground beef, chicken or steak with sun dried tomatoes and Feta, served over cheese tortellini with warm bread
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2729 N Meade St.

Appleton WI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

