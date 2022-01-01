Go
Meadow's Italiano

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

823 Oakridge Farm Hwy, Suite A

Mooresville, NC 28117

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Salsiccia$17.00
Pork sausage, smoked mozzarella, red sauce, roasted red peppers, Vidalia onion, roasted garlic, basil, pecorino
Pepperoni Classica$16.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino, fresh garlic
Lunch Pizza with Salad$14.00
14" Pizza choice of one topping, comes with small chopped salad
Americano
White American cheese, honey mustard, ham, turkey, lettuce, sweet pepper, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper, soft roll.
Gabagool
Provolone, capicola, salami, mortadella, lettuce, sweet pepper, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper, soft roll.
Kids pizza w/ free gelato$9.00
Kids Pizza
Queen Margherita$15.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh garlic, EVOO
Meatza Pizza$20.00
Fennel Sausage, ground (prosciutto, ham, salami, pepperoni) mozzarella, whipped ricotta, parsley, Aleppo chili, hot honey
Il Carne
Swiss cheese, capicola, pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, lettuce, sweet pepper, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper, soft roll.
Prosciutto Cotto$17.00
Smoked mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato, fresh garlic, hot honey, pecorino, fresh parsley
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

823 Oakridge Farm Hwy, Suite A, Mooresville NC 28117

