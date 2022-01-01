Chicken salad in Meadville
Meadville restaurants that serve chicken salad
SANDWICHES
Pampered Palate Bakery Cafe Bistro
1043 Park Ave, Meadville
|Chicken Salad / Half
|$4.99
1/2 of our Chicken Salad made simple. All white chicken, light on the fillers and a small amount of dressing. Served on
a slice of naan bread with lettuce and tomato
|Chicken Salad / Whole
|$7.59
Chicken Salad made simple. All chicken, light on the fillers and a small amount of dressing. Served between 2 slices of naan bread with lettuce and tomato
Diamonds All star Grille
272 1/2 Chestnut Street, Meadville
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Crispy chicken breast, Bacon, with lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar cheese and a freshly baked bread bowl with choice of dressing
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, egg, onion, shredded cheddar cheese and a freshly baked bread bowl with choice of dressing