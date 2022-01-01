Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Meadville

Meadville restaurants
Meadville restaurants that serve chicken salad

SANDWICHES

Pampered Palate Bakery Cafe Bistro

1043 Park Ave, Meadville

Avg 4.7 (549 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad / Half$4.99
1/2 of our Chicken Salad made simple. All white chicken, light on the fillers and a small amount of dressing. Served on
a slice of naan bread with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Salad / Whole$7.59
Chicken Salad made simple. All chicken, light on the fillers and a small amount of dressing. Served between 2 slices of naan bread with lettuce and tomato
More about Pampered Palate Bakery Cafe Bistro
Diamonds All star Grille

272 1/2 Chestnut Street, Meadville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy chicken breast, Bacon, with lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar cheese and a freshly baked bread bowl with choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, egg, onion, shredded cheddar cheese and a freshly baked bread bowl with choice of dressing
More about Diamonds All star Grille

