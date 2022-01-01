Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Meadville

Meadville restaurants
Meadville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SANDWICHES

Pampered Palate Café & Bistro

1043 Park Ave, Meadville

Avg 4.7 (549 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.99
Oversized wrap stuffed with grilled chicken, brown rice quinoa, corn and bean salsa, fresh cheese and vegetables, crunchy tortilla stripes and spicy ranch
More about Pampered Palate Café & Bistro
Diamonds All Star Grille

272 1/2 Chestnut Street, Meadville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.29
Chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce and ranch, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato on a flour tortilla served with french fries
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.29
Chicken tenders, ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato, on a flour tortilla wrap with shredded american cheese served with french fries
More about Diamonds All Star Grille

