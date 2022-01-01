Chicken wraps in Meadville
Meadville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Pampered Palate Café & Bistro
SANDWICHES
Pampered Palate Café & Bistro
1043 Park Ave, Meadville
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
Oversized wrap stuffed with grilled chicken, brown rice quinoa, corn and bean salsa, fresh cheese and vegetables, crunchy tortilla stripes and spicy ranch
More about Diamonds All Star Grille
Diamonds All Star Grille
272 1/2 Chestnut Street, Meadville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.29
Chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce and ranch, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato on a flour tortilla served with french fries
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$10.29
Chicken tenders, ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato, on a flour tortilla wrap with shredded american cheese served with french fries